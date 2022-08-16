Ipso Gallery introduces new hands-on art exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Enlightenment Machine is a hands-on art exhibit that opened in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

The new pieces feature work from several local artists and the interactive contraptions they built. The interactive art exhibit is part of the gallery’s Enlightenment Machine show.

”Enlightenment machine is all about contemplation and learning about yourself and your world through art and this show is largely interactive which is something that is really different for art,” Project Manager Erin Murtha said.

The entire art gallery is located at Fresh Produce advertising in downtown Sioux Falls.

The company has been supporting local artists with shows for 13 years.

”Our agency is full of creatives, writers, artists, designers people who are so linked to the creative process. It’s what we do best here at Fresh Produce so it only makes sense that we are constantly inspired by art,” Project Manager Brianna Schreurs said.

All of the pieces in the gallery were made by local area artists who will receive 100% of the proceeds from any pieces sold at Ipso.

”It is really important for us as a company to support artists because we always want to expose people to a new perspective, we love exposing people to interesting lives lived and that’s what art does,” Schreurs said.

The Enlightenment Machine art show will run until September 24 when all art pieces will then be sold and a new exhibit will take its place.

