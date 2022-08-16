Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.(Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally comes to an end, the South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the final “Rally Tally” for 2022.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol counts cars entering Sturgis at nine locations. The data gathered by the SDHP shows the traffic was only slightly above average for the Rally. Over ten days a total of 497,835 vehicles came through.

This year marked the 82nd anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The DOT only began tracking the rally’s traffic in its 50th year, 1990. Since then, the year that saw the most traffic was 2015, with a record of 750,000 vehicles.

For the reported arrests and crashes at the Rally, click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Police: Man faces charges after assaulting a female acquaintance
Sioux Falls Mario wall
Super Mario mural being painted on the side of a Sioux Falls business
Change this caption before publishing
Department Of Education released draft Social Studies Standards

Latest News

Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout
A new Girl Scouts cookie will be released in the 2023 Season
Best of Show award winners with the SculptureWalk
Three sculptures awarded ‘Best of Show’ in SculptureWalk 2022 Exhibition
The new interactive art display features more than a dozen local artists and the interactive...
Ipso Gallery introduces new hands-on art exhibit
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls