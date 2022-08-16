Local dog rescue on intake hold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation and various factors, many local pet owners have been put in the position to give up their pets.

The Almost Home Canine Rescue in Sioux Falls has had to stop intakes during this time with increasing costs for medical bills and other expenses.

Michelle Seten with the rescue says it has been hard to turn away the animals

“It is difficult to see and to have to go on an intake hold it is hard for us to say no to gods and cats,” said Michelle Seten, board member for Almost Home Canine Rescue.

Katie Day, director for the Almost Home Canine Rescue says they just couldn’t keep up with the different costs.

“When we keep having these emergencies coming in and things like that we just can’t ever get ahead because our adoption fees, they’re pretty affordable,” said Katie Day, director for the Almost Home Canine Rescue.

Along with different costs they say there is also a shortage of volunteers.

“We run 100 percent volunteer, we rely 100 percent on donations, fundraisers, partners in the community,” said Seten.

The rescue announced that they would not be accepting animals through August and say it may also go into later months as well.

“Possibly we’re going to go through the months of September as well just to get back on our feet, get our account built up a little bit more,” said Day.

If you would like to help foster a dog, volunteer, or donate you can follow the links at Almost Home Canine Rescue - Almost Home Canine Rescue | Sioux Falls SD and Almost Home Canine Rescue | Facebook

