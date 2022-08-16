New Raspberry Rally™ Girl Scout Cookie joins lineup for 2023 Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that a new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

According to a press release from Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons, the new addition will resemble the Thin Mint cookie, but the mint flavor will be replaced with a raspberry flavor. Representatives say the new cookie will only be available through online purchase in an effort to enhance the girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops. Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an experience that cultivates an entrepreneurial spirit.

“Our entrepreneurs demonstrate creative ways to run their businesses every year,” CEO Marla Meyer shared. “I can’t wait to see how they embrace the new online-exclusive cookie in the upcoming season.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life skills. The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range anywhere from goal setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons kicks off cookie season in February of 2023; visit GirlScoutCookies.Org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

If you want to join or volunteer for the Girl Scouts, visit GirlScouts.Org/Join.

