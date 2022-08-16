Avera Medical Minute
Three sculptures awarded ‘Best of Show’ in SculptureWalk 2022 Exhibition

Best of Show award winners with the SculptureWalk
Best of Show award winners with the SculptureWalk
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk has honored three sculptures in its 2022 exhibition with the Best of Show award.

SculptureWalk’s Best of Show winners represent the best-of-the-best sculptures as judged on artistic merit and creativity, according to a press release from SculptureWalk.

The winning artists receive a cash award made possible by a gift from the Scoular Family Trust.

First place winner

The first place winner of the Best of Show award is Christine Knapp’s work titled “Carpe Carp.” Knapp will receive $3,000 for winning first place.

“Carpe Carp” by Christine Knapp Best of Show, 1st Place | $3,000 Award
"Carpe Carp" by Christine Knapp Best of Show, 1st Place | $3,000 Award
Second place winner

The second-place winner of the Best of Show award is Shohini Ghoshis’ work titled “Voltereta.” Ghoshis will receive $2,000 for winning second place.

Best of Show, 2nd Place | $2,000 Award “Voltereta” by Shohini Ghosh
Best of Show, 2nd Place | $2,000 Award "Voltereta" by Shohini Ghosh
Third place winner

The third place winner of the Best of Show award is “Selene” by Nathan Pierce, who will receive $1,000 for winning third place.

Best of Show, 3rd Place | $1,000 Award “Selene” by Nathan Pierce
Best of Show, 3rd Place | $1,000 Award "Selene" by Nathan Pierce

