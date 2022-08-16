Three sculptures awarded ‘Best of Show’ in SculptureWalk 2022 Exhibition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk has honored three sculptures in its 2022 exhibition with the Best of Show award.
SculptureWalk’s Best of Show winners represent the best-of-the-best sculptures as judged on artistic merit and creativity, according to a press release from SculptureWalk.
The winning artists receive a cash award made possible by a gift from the Scoular Family Trust.
First place winner
The first place winner of the Best of Show award is Christine Knapp’s work titled “Carpe Carp.” Knapp will receive $3,000 for winning first place.
Second place winner
The second-place winner of the Best of Show award is Shohini Ghoshis’ work titled “Voltereta.” Ghoshis will receive $2,000 for winning second place.
Third place winner
The third place winner of the Best of Show award is “Selene” by Nathan Pierce, who will receive $1,000 for winning third place.
