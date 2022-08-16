Three sculptures awarded ‘Best of Show’ in SculptureWalk 2022 Exhibition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk has honored three sculptures in its 2022 exhibition with the Best of Show award.

SculptureWalk’s Best of Show winners represent the best-of-the-best sculptures as judged on artistic merit and creativity, according to a press release from SculptureWalk.

The winning artists receive a cash award made possible by a gift from the Scoular Family Trust.

First place winner

The first place winner of the Best of Show award is Christine Knapp’s work titled “Carpe Carp.” Knapp will receive $3,000 for winning first place.

“Carpe Carp” by Christine Knapp Best of Show, 1st Place | $3,000 Award (SculptureWalk)

Second place winner

The second-place winner of the Best of Show award is Shohini Ghoshis’ work titled “Voltereta.” Ghoshis will receive $2,000 for winning second place.

Best of Show, 2nd Place | $2,000 Award “Voltereta” by Shohini Ghosh (SculptureWalk)

Third place winner

The third place winner of the Best of Show award is “Selene” by Nathan Pierce, who will receive $1,000 for winning third place.

Best of Show, 3rd Place | $1,000 Award “Selene” by Nathan Pierce (SculptureWalk)

