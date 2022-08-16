Veteran Sioux Falls team seeks strong start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” is a cliche that seems to have been around forever.

It just isn’t true if you were a Sioux Falls Cougar football fan in 2021, which is why the Coo are focused on getting this season off on the right foot.

Despite going 8-3 last year and winning a share of the NSIC South Division title, USF was on the outside looking in when playoff brackets were announced. Getting off to a 2-2 start (with losses to Bemidji State and Northern State) ultimately proved costly in keeping them out of the postseason,, and it’s been a bit of a theme in recent years.

With many key players back, including star running backs Thuro Reisdorfer and Landon Freeman, the Coo have plenty of continuity and focus in advance of their openers.

The Cougars open the 2022 season two weeks from Thursday night at Minnesota State-Moorhead. Their home opener is on September 10th against Minot State and, if you don’t have your calendars marked for it already, the Key to the City game will be at Augustana’s Kirkeby Over Stadium on October 1st.

