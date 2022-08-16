Winner’s Aiden Barfuss a rising multi-sport star

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winner/Colome Post 169 didn’t end the year how they wanted to in Gregory this summer, falling in the Class B Championship to Vermillion. But that run gave Aiden Barfuss and others on the team a heads-up to football season, staying active in both sports.

“We’ve got some new adjustments. But I mean, doing both sports at once right now is pretty fun. We’ll see what goes on now when it comes time for football.” Barfuss said.

Barfuss has quickly become a household name for a strong Winner Warriors program. The soon-to-be Junior played a pivotal role in their championship win last year over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, taking home the Joe Robbie MVP award.

“I know that I’m one of the leaders. But we’ve got a lot more seniors here, like Blake Volmer, Riley Orel, Jack Peters. They’re going to be a great help to our team this year. And our line, our new line, we’re going to be amazing still.” Barfuss said.

He’s been a leader for Winner on the gridiron, on the basketball court, and on the diamond for Post 169.

“Aiden’s done a great job. He played for me last year, I think he batted .683 over 82 at bats. This year, I think he was close again to .600. To be able to do that as a 16-year-old kid, and facing against 17, 18, 19-year-old kids, it’s pretty awesome.” Post 169 Head Coach Shane Phillips said.

The transition from baseball season to football season also allows him to stay moving in the hot weather, hopefully giving him and the Warriors a leg up at the beginning of the season.

“There’s a little bit of an adjustment. But the heat, we’re staying in the heat during baseball. So that really helps right at the beginning of football season.” Barfuss said.

His coaches know that Barfuss has what it takes for him to become a force to be reckoned with in South Dakota.

“I can’t wait. And for the rest of the state, I shouldn’t say it but be prepared because he’s that type of player. He’s that good.” Phillips said.

And he hopes that this year will bring another title to Winner, as well as chance to break onto the stage as one of the best in the state.

“I’m trying to get quicker and get more agility, and get as many yards as I can this year. Hopefully I go back to that Joe Robbie Award again, while winning the state tournament.” Barfuss said.

