Canaries fall further away from a playoff spot with loss at Fargo

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries were in Fargo again Tuesday night to play the division-leading RedHawks. John Silviano’s long 2-run double gave Fargo-Moorhead the lead for good and they went on to win 9-4 and improve to 54-28 for the season. The Birds fell to 31-49 despite 2 more hits and an RBI for Jabari Henry. The same two team play again Wednesday and Thursday night before the Birds head to Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.