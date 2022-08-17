Avera Medical Minute
Canaries fall further away from a playoff spot with loss at Fargo

Birds have just 20 games left to make final playoff spot
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries were in Fargo again Tuesday night to play the division-leading RedHawks. John Silviano’s long 2-run double gave Fargo-Moorhead the lead for good and they went on to win 9-4 and improve to 54-28 for the season. The Birds fell to 31-49 despite 2 more hits and an RBI for Jabari Henry. The same two team play again Wednesday and Thursday night before the Birds head to Milwaukee.

