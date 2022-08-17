Dakotafest brings new farming technology to South Dakota growers

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakotas biggest industry so exhibitors from around the country are gathered in Mitchell to help show off the latest in farming technology.

The event is not just for farmers as anyone can come out to Dakotafest to learn more about the state’s biggest industry.

”We have everything from tractors to seed to livestock opportunities, so there’s a great chance for folks to come out learn more about what is going on in innovation in agriculture and learn more about the policy in agriculture as well,” Dakotafest Executive Director Melissa Sanders Carrol said.

Sam Seymour is one of the many agriculture growers that has been coming to Dakotafest year after year since the show first began.

”People come here that maybe I only see once a year it’s kind of like a family reunion you get to see people that only see once a year or maybe every two or three years,” Seymour said.

This week’s festivities mark the 27th year of Dakotafest.

Organizers say the show’s longevity proves how important it has become to the state of South Dakota.

”Any show or event like this that lasts this many years proves that you’re doing something right, and it’s something people want, from walking around and talking to exhibitors they’re very pleased with what they’re seeing,” South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott Vanderwal said.

Dakotfest began Tuesday morning and will end at 4 p.m. Thursday.

