Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Deal with Paramount gives Walmart+ members streaming perks

Walmart made a deal with Paramount to offer the streaming service to its members.
Walmart made a deal with Paramount to offer the streaming service to its members.(Walmart Inc.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the discounter’s shipping subscription service.

The move is part of efforts by the nation’s largest retailer to better compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks.

Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will be have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883″ and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the preschool franchise “PAW Patrol,” recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports.

The cost of Walmart+ will remain $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, the retailer said. It includes free shipping on items and discounts on gasoline. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, and includes the Amazon Video service, original programming and free gaming, among other perks.

Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has never disclosed the number of members it has signed up but said on Monday that it has had monthly growth in membership since its launch in September 2020.

Terms of the deal with New York-based Paramount Global were not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls Bishop Donald DeGrood
“It’s bigotry.” Parent of transgender student condemns Catholic schools’ new LGBTQ policies

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
School shooter’s attorneys drop contentious brain exam
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit