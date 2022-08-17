Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by Bancorp is coming to Sioux Falls.

The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. at Fawick Park. This is a new location due to construction at Cherapa Place, according to a press release from Downtown Sioux Falls. This annual event celebrates the Big Sioux River with live music, a variety of activities, over 10 food vendors, over 20 display vendors, adult beverages, and more.

“DTSF is thrilled to welcome the community to another amazing Riverfest event. Summer’s winding down, but it’s not over yet! Enjoy one of the largest events downtown and close out the summer with some great memories.” says Tenley Schwartz, DTSF Marketing Manager. “Downtown Riverfest showcases our amazing riverfront with amazing live music, excellent food trucks, and a great array of free activities for all ages.”

Live Music

Live music will take place at Fawick Park. Event attendees are encouraged to listen on the Fawick Park lawn.

Riverfest Activity Tent

There’s fun for all ages with a variety of activities including local children’s musician Phil Baker, South Dakota Public Broadcasting bird feeder activity, Ice Cream Scavenger Hunt by Undeniably Dairy, Butterfly House & Aquarium Ocean in Motion, and Bingo hosted by WoodGrain. The Activity Tent is located in the Avera IT building parking lot (212 E 11th St). 4 – 7:30 p.m.:

8-9:30 p.m.:

Bingo hosted by WoodGrain Brewing Co. Ages 21 and over

Games and prizes

Earn free ice cream from the SDSU Ice Cream truck with the Undeniably Dairy Scavenger Hunt. Start by picking up the word scramble sheet at the Riverfest Activity Tent and explore the event to find Undeniably Dairy signs with letters to unscramble. Once the puzzle is solved, redeem for your free scoop of ice cream at the SDSU ice cream truck.

The Friends of the Big Sioux River (FBSR) will sell raffle tickets to win an inflatable paddle board and raise funds for the FBSR’s efforts to protect the Big Sioux River.

More Information

Canoe and kayak rides are not available this year due to the lack of a boat ramp at Fawick Park. Event attendees are invited to park on the 1st Avenue ramp one block west of Fawick Park for easy access. Parking downtown is free on nights and weekends. Find more parking and transportation information at the DTSF website.

Volunteer at the 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest

The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest is still in need of volunteers for multiple event duties. Volunteers will receive a customized t-shirt and free adult beverage after their shift. Find volunteer sign-up information under the “Riverfest” section at: dtsf.com/volunteer-with-us

DTSF appreciates community support and the 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest sponsors who make this event possible: The Bancorp, Avera, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Schulte Subaru, Midwest Dairy, ISG, Eide Bailly, HDR, Xcel Energy, and Scheels.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.