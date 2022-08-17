Avera Medical Minute
Hanson Beavers to open season Friday night at #1 Howard in huge game

Big opening night game for 2 of the best in 9-AA Friday night in Howard
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We have a premier match-up right away Friday and several really good games which is quite rare for our first Football Friday of the year. But the #1 and #4 teams in 9-AA meet right away when #1 Howard rolls out the red carpet for 4th-ranked Hanson. And both teams are legitimate title contenders so this could be a great game right out of the shoots.

Hanson Head Coach Jim Haskamp says, ”You know we start out with a tough opponent in Howard, defending state champions and so. They have a couple of key losses to graduation, but they’ve got a lot of key players returning for them. So it’s going to be an exciting first game and it’s what we think should be a wale of the first game.”

The Beavers return 15 letter winners from last season and plenty of experience from a team that went 8-2. They lost to state champion Platte-Geddes 26-24 in the playoffs. Expect those 2 teams along with Howard to be among the favorites to play at the Dome in November...

