Harrisburg sweeps Yankton in soccer as Hailee Christensen scores 4 times for Tigers
Christensen scores four goals in Tigers win
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night for the Harrisburg soccer teams. They pulled off a sweep on Yankton on their home field.
Hailee Christensen scored the only goal of the first half, but she added 4 more after the break as the Tigers rolled to an impressive 7-0 win
And in the boys game Steven Lamot and Max Bates both scored 1st half goals as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead and then held on to beat the Bucks 2-1.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.