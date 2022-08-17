Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg sweeps Yankton in soccer as Hailee Christensen scores 4 times for Tigers

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night for the Harrisburg soccer teams. They pulled off a sweep on Yankton on their home field.

Hailee Christensen scored the only goal of the first half, but she added 4 more after the break as the Tigers rolled to an impressive 7-0 win

And in the boys game Steven Lamot and Max Bates both scored 1st half goals as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead and then held on to beat the Bucks 2-1.

