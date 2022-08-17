Avera Medical Minute
Local universities providing food pantries for students

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have been affected by inflation, among those are college students.

With college starting back up many students are wondering how they will keep up with different costs.

Different universities in South Dakota such as SDSU (South Dakota State University) and USD (University of South Dakota) have started food pantries for students.

Keri Pappas, volunteer coordinator for Jacks cupboard at SDSU says they try to provide as many resources as possible.

“We have a variety of food products, we try to keep personal hygiene products on our shelves, dish soap, laundry soap, anything that you would need to be able to focus on your academics,” Keri Pappas, volunteer coordinator for Jacks cupboard.

She said she has seen the need for the pantry grow in recent years.

“When I initially started volunteering, I maybe saw ten students a week at a volunteer shift, now we’re seeing anywhere from fifty to seventy-five,” said Pappas.

They say this is due to the inflated costs for many students going back to school.

“There are a lot of people that are just one paycheck away from not being okay anymore and so Jack cupboard is something where you don’t have to use this every week but if there’s one month that is really short for you, we’re definitely here,” said Shannon Pappas, fundraising coordinator for Jacks cupboard.

They say this was a large reason they chose to volunteer at the food pantry.

“The boke college student stereotype is definitely out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s a stereotype that we should continue to push,” said Dominic Meyers, public relation coordinator for Jacks cupboard.

For more information on resources at SDSU you can follow the links at Jack’s Cupboard | South Dakota State University (sdstate.edu) Jack’s Cupboard · GiveCampus (sdstatefoundation.org) Feeding the Future: Jack’s… | South Dakota State University Foundation (sdstatefoundation.org)

