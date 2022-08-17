Pierre football team wants to keep tradition going with 6th straight title

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Governors and all the bigger schools have an extra week to get ready for their season opener. But for this group, they will have another target on their backs after making it 5 straight state titles last November.

And Lincoln Kienholz will have an extra weapon on his offensive line who is excited to be part of such a winning tradition for his senior year after transferring from Douglas.

Jason Maciejczak, Senior OL and Douglas transfer says, ”Their culture that they have there is just different and of course I can go there and play with a 3-star quarterback and have a 270 pound lineman next to me that I can work with. And I think that’s enough to get anybody fired up.”

Senior QB Lincoln Kienholz says, ”You don’t want to be the team that loses the streak so that’s kind of on your back a little bit but the coaches do a great job of preaching that. Like stay positive and just go play football. Have fun, it’s a game in the end so.”

And it’s a game that has been extra fun if you’re wearing the color green. What the Governors have done the last several years has been amazing. They will try and make it 6 straight state championships to end Lincoln’s career before he heads west to the University of Washington to play for Kalen DeBoer.

