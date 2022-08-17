Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pierre football team wants to keep tradition going with 6th straight title

Govs newcomer is glad to be wearing green and protecting star QB
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Governors and all the bigger schools have an extra week to get ready for their season opener. But for this group, they will have another target on their backs after making it 5 straight state titles last November.

And Lincoln Kienholz will have an extra weapon on his offensive line who is excited to be part of such a winning tradition for his senior year after transferring from Douglas.

Jason Maciejczak, Senior OL and Douglas transfer says, ”Their culture that they have there is just different and of course I can go there and play with a 3-star quarterback and have a 270 pound lineman next to me that I can work with. And I think that’s enough to get anybody fired up.”

Senior QB Lincoln Kienholz says, ”You don’t want to be the team that loses the streak so that’s kind of on your back a little bit but the coaches do a great job of preaching that. Like stay positive and just go play football. Have fun, it’s a game in the end so.”

And it’s a game that has been extra fun if you’re wearing the color green. What the Governors have done the last several years has been amazing. They will try and make it 6 straight state championships to end Lincoln’s career before he heads west to the University of Washington to play for Kalen DeBoer.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Pickerel Lake was infested with zebra mussels in 2020.
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species

Latest News

Hanson prepares for huge game to open season at #1 Howard in 9-AA Football Friday
Hanson Beavers to open season Friday night at #1 Howard in huge game
Christensen's 4 goals helps Harrisburg to sweep of Yankton in soccer
Harrisburg sweeps Yankton in soccer as Hailee Christensen scores 4 times for Tigers
Canaries hopes for a playoff spot take a hit with 9-4 loss at Fargo
Canaries fall further away from a playoff spot with loss at Fargo
Canaries hopes for a playoff spot take a hit with 9-4 loss at Fargo
Canaries lose at Fargo-Moorhead 9-4 as playoff hopes are dimming