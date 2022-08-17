Police: Two men attempting to sell shoes were robbed at gunpoint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report two men were robbed outside an apartment complex in Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., two men set up a meeting with a suspect over social media, intending to sell shoes to who they thought was a potential buyer. The victims are not certain where they met the suspects, but when they arrived at the agreed-upon location, outside of an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, three men were waiting. One pulled out a gun and took the shoes, along with the victims’ cell phones. The suspects then left and police were called.

Authorities are looking for the suspects and believe that the incident may have happened in the area of 6th and Bahnson, but they are not certain.

A safe way to exchange goods

Off. Clemens suggests that if citizens are going to exchange goods with someone they came in contact with over social media, or with strangers in general, the Law Enforcement Center has designated areas for such meetings.

At the very least, Off. Clemens says that the LEC offers a secure location with surveillance footage, and should a crime occur, police officers and cameras are everywhere.

