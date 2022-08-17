Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny and warm

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have an absolutely gorgeous day on tap for our Wednesday! After a little morning fog, we’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region. Highs will range from the low 80s in the east to around 90 out in central South Dakota. The wind should stay fairly light this afternoon, generally out of the south and less than 10 mph.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase as we head through Thursday afternoon and into Friday. The best chances to see rain will be along and east of the Missouri River. Rainfall totals will run from a tenth to a half inch with the higher totals east the James River. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning along and east of the Jim. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday, but will cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s Friday.

The weekend and beyond looks good with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, which is near to slightly cooler than average for this time of year.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls Bishop Donald DeGrood
“It’s bigotry.” Parent of transgender student condemns Catholic schools’ new LGBTQ policies

Latest News

Many people have been affected by inflation, among those are college students.
Local universities providing food pantries for students
Local Universities providing food pantries for students
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
The SCTP & High School Trap & Skeet Fundraiser is set for August 21 at Willow Creek Wildlife.
Marksmen showing off their accuracy, support in Fort Pierre