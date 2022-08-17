Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have an absolutely gorgeous day on tap for our Wednesday! After a little morning fog, we’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region. Highs will range from the low 80s in the east to around 90 out in central South Dakota. The wind should stay fairly light this afternoon, generally out of the south and less than 10 mph.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase as we head through Thursday afternoon and into Friday. The best chances to see rain will be along and east of the Missouri River. Rainfall totals will run from a tenth to a half inch with the higher totals east the James River. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning along and east of the Jim. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday, but will cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s Friday.

The weekend and beyond looks good with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, which is near to slightly cooler than average for this time of year.

