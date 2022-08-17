Survey seeks to find which state patrol has best-looking cruiser 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new poll aims to find which state highway patrol department has the best-looking ride.

The American Association of State Troopers puts on the contest each year on the website Survey Monkey. State patrols from all 50 states submit their best photos of their respective patrol vehicles.

The winning state’s cruiser will be featured on the association’s 2022 calendar. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted on Facebook asking people to vote for the South Dakota cruiser. Voting ends on Aug. 25. and California is currently in the lead (as of Aug. 17.)

South Dakota’s 2022 submission features a highway patrol car in front of Mount Rushmore. Minnesota’s photo is an action-packed scene with the State Patrol’s car surrounded by helicopters and planes. Iowa’s photo features their patrol car in front of the capitol building at night with fireworks sparkling in the background.

Cast your vote here.

