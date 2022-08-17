Tips and tricks to help with back-to-school bedtime routines

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the hardest parts of kids heading back to school soon can be getting them back into a routine, especially when it comes to bedtime.

Summer tends to make bedtimes more lenient, but Sanford Certified Nurse Practitioner, Amy Dwight, says making sure your kids get enough sleep when school begins can help their learning.

”If a child goes to school or anywhere else and they’re low on sleep, they’re going to be less productive, they’re not going to do as good, they’re going to be moody, crabby,” said Dwight.

Developing a routine now can help prepare for the first day of school.

”One of the things we recommend as care providers is to just start being proactive in getting kids ready for school. We typically recommend that you start by moving the kids’ bedtime up by 15 minutes every day for the first week or two prior to school,” said Dwight.

Dwight also recommends taking away electronics 15 minutes before bedtime and implementing a quiet time to read or relax. That’s exactly what Scott and Erin Doering do for their twins entering 6th grade at Holgate Middle School and their 3rd grader at Mike Miller Elementary.

”The biggest trick for us is taking away tablets and TV and making the electronics go away, and that helps them fall asleep a little bit better too,” said Scott Doering.

Getting their children to bed on time is more important during the school year for the Doerings when their morning routines become more strict. During the summer, their children attend the Boys and Girls Club in Aberdeen.

”School, there is an expectation that they’re going to be there and be ready at 8 o’clock in the morning, where as the Boys and Girls Club, arrival is at what is convenient for us,” said Erin Doering.

Dwight says the amount of sleep a child needs each night depends on their age.

“Smaller kids need more amounts of sleep. The American Academy of Pediatrics typically recommends that smaller kids, elementary school kids, require 9 to 12 hours of sleep, which seems like a lot. As they get to high school ages, that can cut back to 8 or 10 hours of sleep,” said Dwight.

Enforcing a good bed time is ultimately up to the parents and guardians.

“It’s really the parents’ job to get those kids ready for the school day and get them the adequate amount of rest before we send them to school to give them amount of learning during the day,” said Dwight.

The Aberdeen School District begins classes on August 23rd with a half-day of school, which can make that transition out of summer a bit easier.

