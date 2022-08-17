Avera Medical Minute
White House Correspondent paints political, legal picture

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - Among the top headlines in Washington today was the landslide defeat of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Despite Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman grabbing a resounding victory in the August Primary Election, this has not deterred Cheney from possibly maintaining a presence in Washington. Cheney will make a decision within the next few months to pursue a presidential run. Based on the results of Tuesday’s election, it appears Cheney would have a tough time winning over any Republican votes. “Voices like Liz Cheneys are in a real minority,” Dakota News Now White House Correspondent Jon Decker said. Cheney has talked about contributing to a leadership pact and it is not quite clear if she would run as an independent or not.

A lot of the latest developments in Washington have some connection to former President Donald Trump and that includes a member of his legal team. Rudy Giuliani is testifying as part of the George 2020 presidential election probe while the future of an affidavit central to the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago home search is still pending.

