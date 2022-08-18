$10,000 reward for information on rural S.D. gun dealer burglary

ISABEL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a recent burglary of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are looking into the burglary of Reloader’s Corner, a federal firearms licensee located in the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation on Main Street. A responding ATF special agent observed the front door had been forcibly entered over the weekend of Aug. 13, 2022, and more than 100 firearms were reported stolen as well as a variety of accessories. This information comes from a press release by the ATF and the NSSF.

“Stolen firearms present a significant threat to the community as they can quickly find their way into the hands of violent criminals,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in charge, Jon Ortiz, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Criminals prohibited from legally purchasing firearms often resort to illegal firearms trafficking, and more often than not, those firearms are used in other crimes of violence.”

One of the stolen firearms has already been recovered in a traffic stop on the reservation.

“Due to the rural location, we are looking for help from the community,” Ortiz said. “If you know of anyone who recently came into possession of multiple firearms, or if you might have been in the area and saw suspicious activity, vehicles, or people in the vicinity, we want to hear from you. This information could help lead us to the persons responsible.”

The reward offered by the ATF is $5,000, which is matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the organizations in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

This case is being investigated by ATF along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and Dewey County Sheriff’s Office.

How to report information

Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency.

For those providing information, include as many details as possible relating to the incident and/or the identity and whereabouts of the individuals responsible. If a reward is sought, please include your name and contact information. To be eligible for the reward, the information provided must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary.

For more information

ATF is the federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes and regulates the firearm industry. For more information about ATF, go to www.atf.gov or follow @ATFHQ on Twitter. Follow @ATFStPaul on Twitter for ATF news in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

