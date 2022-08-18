Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 17th

Trey Lance, Augie and Garretson FB, Plays of the week and Canaries
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Trey Lance is happy to be back in Minnesota for a few days, even though it’s a work trip. Coach O. is optimistic about his Augustana football team and Jerry Weiland’s familiarity in Garretson is making for a smooth transition. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week and the Canaries are blanked in Fargo.

