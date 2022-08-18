2022 Pigskin Preview Special

Avera Medical Minute
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football season begins TOMORROW and the Pigskin Preview is here to get you ready for the 2022 season! You can get a copy of the magazine for FREE with our sponsors and check out some of the stories behind the magazine at vendors near you!

The segments of our show are broken down here, commercial free, for you to enjoy! Our opening segment above features the making of the 2022 Pigskin Preview cover and a look at our cover kids: Pierre’s Jason Maciejczak, Washington’s Abraham Myers, De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson, Pipestone’s Kellen Johnson, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton’s Reed Rus, Herreid/Selby’s Brenden Begeman, Yankton’s Rugby Ryken, Wall’s Cedar Amiotte, Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz, Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Zach Lutmer and Harrisburg’s Gavin Ross.

Pierre quarterback looking to lead Govs to sixth straight state title before heading off to the University of Washington

In our second segment (above) we introduce you to one of the top gunslingers in the, University of Washington-bound quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who is looking to lead the Pierre Governors to their sixth consecutive 11AA State Championship!

University of Iowa-bound Central Lyon star has big expectations for senior season.

From there we jump over the border head to Central Lyon in Northwest Iowa for profile of University of Iowa bound senior Zach Lutmer (Video viewer above).

Garretson girls soccer player kicking again for Blue Dragon football team

Garretson’s Jenna VanHolland had a groundbreaking season last year playing for the girls’ soccer team and booting extra points for the football team. She talks about coming back for more in her senior year in the story above.

Midco Sports Jason Andera joins Mark Ovenden to break down the four 11-man football classes in South Dakota

From there we begin to breakdown the top contenders in each class! Midco Sports Jason Andera joins Sports Director Mark Ovenden to look at all four classes of 11-Man football in South Dakota (Above)!

Midco Sports Jason Andera joins Zach Borg to break down the three 9-man football classes in South Dakota

There’s been a lot of change to the 9-Man ranks with several top teams changing classifications! Zach Borg and Midco Sports’ Jason Andera help sort it all out and let you know who to watch for (Above)!

We look at Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota & talk about our new livestreaming partnership with Metro Sports TV!

Finally we wrap the 2022 Pigskin Preview up with a look at top contenders in Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota as well as our new livestreaming partnership with Metro Sports TV!

