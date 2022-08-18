24th Annual Pigskin Preview Magazine is now available for HS Football fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pigskin Preview Magazine is now available thanks to the efforts of Brad Green and the Dakota News Now staff.

It’s the 24th Annual edition of the magazine that has schedules and previews from all of the teams in South Dakota, SW Minnesota and NW Iowa who participated by sending in their school’s information. You’ll find out who the top players are to watch and even learn more about Garretson’s place kicker Jenna Van Holland who’s back for another season with the Blue Dragons after becoming one of the top kickers in the state in 2021.

Also make sure and watch our Pigskin Preview show on Thursday at 6:30 on KDLT and 9:30 on FOX. See what the photo shoot for the front cover was like for the players and meet 2 of the top QB’s in the region in Lincoln Kienholz of Pierre and Zach Lutmer of Central Lyon/GLR. Plus Cooper Seamer also profiles Jenna Van Holland’s story.

Jason Andera of MIDCO Sports helps us preview who the top teams will be in each Division of 11-man and 9-man football in South Dakota. Plus, we’ll hear from coaches in Iowa and Minnesota.

Enjoy the show and The Pigskin Preview Magazine. Thanks again to all of our sponsors for making it possible and also to Brad Green for his tireless work in putting together the final product!

For a complete list of where to find the magazine go to the Dakota News Now web site.

