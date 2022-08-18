August 17th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dell Rapids’ Ty Hoglund made sure to eat his Wheaties before the Mudcats’ win against Garretson in the State Amateur Baseball Class B Championship.

As did Jaden Holzer for the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels in their win against Brookings in the Class A Championship, coming down with the leaping grab.

It was a night of firsts at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, as Trefer Waller and Scott Kennedy both secured their first wins at the track in the IMCA Sprints and USRA B-Modifieds respectively.

Huron’s Bailey Schoenfelder stayed perfect in his Bellator career, getting the rear-naked choke over Mark Currier in Sioux Falls Friday night for the win.

And our top spot this week goes to the Canaries’ Jabari Henry, not only getting the walkoff home run win over Lake Country, but also tallying his 100th career home run in the American Association.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

