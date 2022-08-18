Avera Medical Minute
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper

Authorities are asking for your help in an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is bringing you a developing story. Very few details have been released on the incident near the I-90/Highway 38 intersection between Hartford and Sioux Falls.

Several units with the Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking around a camper. A deputy at the scene tells us that anyone who has information about people who have been staying in this area recently to contact law enforcement. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007.

More information will be released Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

