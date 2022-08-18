Birds blanked in Fargo by red-hot RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kevin McGovern tossed eight shutout inning, struck out seven and allowed just four base runners on Wednesday as Fargo-Moorhead topped the Canaries 7-0 at Newman Outdoor Field.

John Silviano opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the second inning. Manuel Boscan homered with a runner on base in the fourth before adding an RBI double an inning later. Christian Correa delivered a two-run round-tripper of his own in the seventh.

Kona Quiggle had two of Sioux Falls’ five hits and Nate Garkow did not allow a base runner in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. The Birds are now 31-50 and will look to salvage a game in the series Thursday at 7:02pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

