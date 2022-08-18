Coach O knows that his team is ready for the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the Augustana football team today as they spent time with the press talking about the upcoming season.

Coach O. is one of the most upbeat and positive people I know. But with the group of players he has back, there is plenty of reason for optimism. And the loss in the playoffs will be a big motivator as they also try to replace their 4-year starter at quarterback.

Olszewski knows his team is ready thanks to plenty of playing time last year. ”This year the guys that we return and we lost some really good players too with graduation. But I believe we’ve had some really good recruiting years and those guys have been waiting for their opportunity to step up. The leadership has been tremendous and we’re raising the bar. So the success that we had previously bleeds into those guys who’ve done it before who can tell the younger guys and show them this is how it’s done every time,” says Olszewski.

The Vikings had a exciting season last year under 4-year starter Kyle Sadler. So finding someone to take his place at quarterback will be a big key to the Vikings success in 2022. But as coach said, they got plenty of reps for lots of players last fall and that will help immensely this year as they try to win a conference title and go further in the playoffs.

