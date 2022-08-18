Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coach O knows that his team is ready for the season

Vikings bring back plenty of experience despite losses to graduation
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the Augustana football team today as they spent time with the press talking about the upcoming season.

Coach O. is one of the most upbeat and positive people I know. But with the group of players he has back, there is plenty of reason for optimism. And the loss in the playoffs will be a big motivator as they also try to replace their 4-year starter at quarterback.

Olszewski knows his team is ready thanks to plenty of playing time last year. ”This year the guys that we return and we lost some really good players too with graduation. But I believe we’ve had some really good recruiting years and those guys have been waiting for their opportunity to step up. The leadership has been tremendous and we’re raising the bar. So the success that we had previously bleeds into those guys who’ve done it before who can tell the younger guys and show them this is how it’s done every time,” says Olszewski.

The Vikings had a exciting season last year under 4-year starter Kyle Sadler. So finding someone to take his place at quarterback will be a big key to the Vikings success in 2022. But as coach said, they got plenty of reps for lots of players last fall and that will help immensely this year as they try to win a conference title and go further in the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Marshall native Trey Lance is happy to be back in Minnesota even though it's a work trip
It’s a work trip, but Trey Lance is happy to be back in Minnesota
Transition has been smooth for Garretson's new football coach Jerry Weiland
The transition has been smooth for new Garretson football coach Jerry Weiland
August 17th Plays of the Week
August 17th Plays of the Week
Birds blanked by red-hot RedHawks in Fargo Wednesday
Birds blanked in Fargo by red-hot RedHawks