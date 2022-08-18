Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical system.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Three on-duty detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had a scare over the weekend.

According to the department, lighting struck their SUV as they were driving on the interstate toward Phoenix.

The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.

Their Dodge Durango, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver’s side roof and fried the electrical system.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy seriously injured in bunk bed fall at Little League World Series
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Wessington Springs

Latest News

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
Sanford Fit Make and Take classes starting Saturday.
New Sanford class aims to educate parents alongside young children
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’