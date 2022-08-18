Avera Medical Minute
New Sanford class aims to educate parents alongside young children

“We need to be helping children early on how to recognize and label their feelings and then learn strategies with how to cope with them in a positive way.”
Sanford Fit Make and Take classes starting Saturday.
By Ernest Cottier
Aug. 18, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has teamed up with Sanford Fit to offer a free “Make and Take It Class” for parents and their young children.

The Child Services Center aims to help teach parents about a variety of topics while their children enjoy doing a craft alongside them.

”There’s kind of like a duel purpose to it, this is allowing the parents to bring their kids in and let the parents get education while the kids are getting education but the parents kind of move separate so they get some alone time while they get that information and the kids get their time to learn the information at their level,” Sanford Fit Program Development Specialist Katrina Anderson said.

Mental health issues have risen in young people throughout the country over the last several years.

Sanford is hoping the class will help children develop healthy habits from a young age.

”We need to be helping children early on how to recognize and label their feelings and then learn strategies with how to cope with them in a positive way,” Supervisor of Community Programs Nancy Raether said.

The class will feature lessons, games, and a craft that kids will make alongside their parents before taking it home

”We know that children learn best through play and when they can be creative and use their imagination and play they will actually retain it and keep that information,” Raether said.

The first Make and Take It Class will be held at the Sanford Children’s Child Services Building located at the Bridges at 57th Street Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

For more information click here.

