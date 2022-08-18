Noem announces pay increase for state correctional officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced a pay increase for those who work in South Dakota penitentiaries.

According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, a pay raise is on the way for South Dakota correctional officers. Noem announced the starting pay will increase from $20/hour to $23.50/hour. Raises will also be issued for officers up to $28/hour.

This comes as the Department Of Corrections faces a years-long struggle with workforce shortages, many of those problems documented by our I-Team, including the cancelation of several programs and services due to lack of staff.

