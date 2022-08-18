Avera Medical Minute
Noem announces pay increase for state correctional officers

With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s starting pay at the State Penitentiary is $17.47 per hour.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced a pay increase for those who work in South Dakota penitentiaries.

According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, a pay raise is on the way for South Dakota correctional officers. Noem announced the starting pay will increase from $20/hour to $23.50/hour. Raises will also be issued for officers up to $28/hour.

This comes as the Department Of Corrections faces a years-long struggle with workforce shortages, many of those problems documented by our I-Team, including the cancelation of several programs and services due to lack of staff.

