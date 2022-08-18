North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader

CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.

“Construction could begin as early as this fall,” said Brorby. “Project Tundra would be completed in roughly 2024.”

There has been pushback from landowners with crops that could be impacted by the technology. Project leaders are putting their faith into geology by tapping into the layers of earth to keep this process tight and secure, but it does not come without taking a chance. “It’s unproven and that comes with some risks especially as you’re taking a gas and converting it to a liquid,” Brorby added. There is concern that a pipe failure could allow CO2 to meet with moisture and become fatal.

Growing up in Center, North Dakota, Brorby says small towns like his would be able to sustain themselves on fossil fuels. It would keep about 2,000 coal miners in their line of work while capturing about 90% of CO2 which project leaders equate to removing about 800,000 cars and their emissions per year.

