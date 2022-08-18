Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history, is granted parole.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March.

Woods and his two accomplices kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla.

They buried the children and their bus driver in a moving van east of San Francisco with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies.

The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy seriously injured in bunk bed fall at Little League World Series
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Wessington Springs

Latest News

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
Russia will reward women with over 10 children
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
The families affected by this childcare closure are encouraged to contact the helpline center...
Sioux Falls childcare needs at critical levels as two centers close
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness