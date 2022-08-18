Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported multiple storage units were burglarized.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.

Off. Clemens recommends periodically checking on your storage unit to report burglaries as soon as possible. He also said the majority of burglaries involve breaking locks.

