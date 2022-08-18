Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rain Chances Today, Friday

Cooler Temps
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see chances of showers and thunderstorms increase across the region, especially heading through the afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather looks extremely low, so we’re mainly just talking about some more decent rain. There’s still a very slim chance of some severe weather from Mitchell to Sioux Falls and south. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the northeast to the upper 90s out west.

Showers and storms will then continue into Friday as an area of low pressure wraps around more moisture. As a result, we’re going to be cooling into the lower 70s for highs on Friday. This weekend is looking cool, as well. After a few lingering showers Saturday morning, we’ll clear out with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re going to stay mostly dry. There’s a slight chance of rain by next Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s around most of the region.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Wessington Springs
Police: Two men attempting to sell shoes were robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Scattered Showers and Storms Through Friday
Cooler Temperatures Included
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more dry day before rain chances return to end the week