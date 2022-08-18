Rain Chances Today, Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see chances of showers and thunderstorms increase across the region, especially heading through the afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather looks extremely low, so we’re mainly just talking about some more decent rain. There’s still a very slim chance of some severe weather from Mitchell to Sioux Falls and south. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the northeast to the upper 90s out west.

Showers and storms will then continue into Friday as an area of low pressure wraps around more moisture. As a result, we’re going to be cooling into the lower 70s for highs on Friday. This weekend is looking cool, as well. After a few lingering showers Saturday morning, we’ll clear out with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re going to stay mostly dry. There’s a slight chance of rain by next Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s around most of the region.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.