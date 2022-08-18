Avera Medical Minute
Riverfest at Fawick Park this Saturday

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Downtown Sioux Falls Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz joined us this morning to talk about what to expect for this year’s Riverfest celebration on Saturday. In its 9th year, it will be held at Fawick Parl. There will be music and food vendors along with many activities for children. The event is free and runs from 4 pm to 11 pm.

https://dtsf.com/event/9th-annual-downtown-riverfest/

