Sioux Falls School District launches new bus app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With Sioux Falls expanding rapidly, the Sioux Falls School District aims to improve student’s safety and relieve stress for parents, all with the help of an app.

The new technology would involve ID cards for students as well and an app called Stopfinder designed to help parents and faculty track bus stops and arrival times.

Josh Kinard, director of operations for School Bus Inc in Sioux Falls says the decision was a collaborative effort that ultimately came down to safety for the students.

“The Sioux Falls school district is taking safety very seriously and that’s where this program comes from. It really comes down to better communication so parents have less worry about when their kids are getting picked up,” said Josh Kinard, director of operations for School Bus Inc.

The school district said this was also in part to the rapid growth Sioux Falls has seen.

“Sioux Falls is growing and we wanted to take action and make sure that our kids as they are riding to and from school are safe on the bus,” said Missy Braak, transportation supervisor for Sioux Falls School District.

This would be possible through new identification cards that will be given to each student in the Sioux Falls School District giving them access to several school resources.

“It’s a new card for the total school identification, gives them a library card, lunch card, access to computers,” said Kinard.

He says this card will also primarily be used for students using the bus to check in and out at stops.

“When the driver approaches the stop a student lists pops up of who is assigned to that stop, and it shows the picture and their name, it’s all in white and as the student gets on board they use there card and they tag it on the z pass sign and it will turn green showing they attended,” said Kinard.

The Sioux Falls School District is excited to see how the Stopfinder will improve students safety this year and encourages parents within the district to download the app in the apple or google play store.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.