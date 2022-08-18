Avera Medical Minute
The transition has been smooth for new Garretson football coach Jerry Weiland

Blue Dragons head coach has been with team for years
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The high school football season starts this Friday for all 11-B and 9-man teams in South Dakota and we’ll have plenty of highlights on our first Football Friday show.

Garretson opens with Chester in 9-man and the Blue Dragons do have plenty of returning talent coming back this season.

They have a brand new head coach in Jerry Weiland, but he’s been with the program for several years, so the transition should be smooth for the team. And he feels good about how things are going so far in his new role with these kids. ”You know being with the program for over a decade as an assistant coach and having other assistant coaches on board, thatb transition has been pretty decent. It’s been a smooth transition relationship-wise with the kids. One thing is obviously we lost about a dozen athletes last year, we had a really good senior class,” says Weiland.

The Blue Dragons will be tested on Friday with a talented Chester Flyers team coming to town led by speedster Jovi Wolf. The Flyers beat Garretson in the 9-AA playoffs last year, but are 9-A this season. Garretson looks to improve on a 5-5 record last year that included a post season victory.

