Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

US announces new efforts against monkeypox

New, reported monkeypox cases have jumped over 20% worldwide in one week. (CNN, WHO, POOL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Biden administration is ramping up its efforts against monkeypox.

On Thursday, U.S. health officials announced an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available.

They are planning to make the vaccine available onsite at large-scale gatherings of gay and bisexual men, a community hard-hit by the virus. They’re also outlining a plan to make treatment for monkeypox more accessible.

More than 13,500 cases have now been found in the U.S.

While intimate contact is the highest-risk form of spread, the White House says other populations could also become more vulnerable to monkeypox, including college students, sports teams and children at day care centers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy seriously injured in bunk bed fall at Little League World Series
Mitch Caffee is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Wessington Springs

Latest News

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
Russia will reward women with over 10 children
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
The families affected by this childcare closure are encouraged to contact the helpline center...
Sioux Falls childcare needs at critical levels as two centers close