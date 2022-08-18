Washington Pavilion adds three musical performances to 2022-23 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is adding three performances revolving around musicians and music.

In addition to the six-show all-Broadway Pavilion Performance Series, a “Bonus Bundle” package of “The Buddy Holly Story” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” will go on sale next week, and “Forever Young,” will open the season in October, according to a press release from the Washington Pavilion.

The story of “Buddy”

The Buddy Holly Story will take the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage November 2-3, 2022. Loved by critics and audiences alike, BUDDY tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, together they present two terrific hours of music with more than 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy” and “Rave On.”

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” a tribute to Aretha Franklin

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and will wow audiences Feb. 13-14, 2023. Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin’s courageous life of love, tragedy, and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists, and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. The show is sure to transport you to the 1960s Motown era with songs like “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools” and “Respect.”

Special pricing is available when you purchase tickets to both shows in this Bonus Bundle package. Series subscribers will also enjoy a deep discount when they enhance their four- or six-show Series subscriptions by buying the Bonus Bundle.

“Forever Young” is a story about a record player making a difference

FOREVER YOUNG, an exciting new look at the greatest hits of all time will perform at the Washington Pavilion on Oct. 11, 2022. Starring the most talented guys you’ll ever meet, FOREVER YOUNG is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and, most importantly, a story of how one record player can change everything. Packed full of pop, rock, and country classics, FOREVER YOUNG is ultimately a tribute to your life … and your music!

These three great shows are in addition to the already announced 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup:

“The Book of Mormon”

“Legally Blond- The Musical”

“On Your Feet!”

“Tootsie”

“My Fair Lady”

“Dear Evan Hanson”

Ticket information

Tickets for “Buddy” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” go on sale to Pavilion donors on Aug. 24, subscribers and members on Aug. 25, and the public on Aug. 26. FOREVER YOUNG goes on sale to Pavilion donors on Aug. 31, subscribers and members Sept. 1 and the public Sept. 2.

Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows for more details.

