10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre and Roosevelt split a soccer doubleheader at Howard Wood Field Thursday. The Stampede lost their brand new head coach. Leanne Williamson talks about the improvement of volleyball in the Summit League. Trey Lance says the NFL is slowing down in year 2 with the 49ers and Elkton/Lake Benton and Harding County rolled to big wins in HS Football in South Dakota.

