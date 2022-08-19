Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 18th

Soccer, Stampede, USD Volleyball, Trey Lance and HS Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre and Roosevelt split a soccer doubleheader at Howard Wood Field Thursday. The Stampede lost their brand new head coach. Leanne Williamson talks about the improvement of volleyball in the Summit League. Trey Lance says the NFL is slowing down in year 2 with the 49ers and Elkton/Lake Benton and Harding County rolled to big wins in HS Football in South Dakota.

Elkton Lake Benton and Harding County roll to opening night wins in HS Football
Marshall's Trey Lance says the NFL is slowing down in year 2 with 49ers
USD's Williamson says Summit League is getting even better overall in volleyball
Stampede new head coach leave for Michigan and Herd hired Erik Rud
Pierre boys and Roosevelt girls gets wins at Howard Wood Field Thursday in HS Soccer
