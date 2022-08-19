Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are asking for assistance from the public after two people were found dead near an RV outside Sioux Falls.

The bodies of the victims were found late Thursday morning in an area called Buffalo Ridge near the intersection of I-90 and South Dakota Highway 38 between Sioux Falls and Hartford, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the victims as 46-year-old Jason Blunt of Iowa and 45-year-old Jason Lucas of both Iowa and South Dakota. Phillips said the two men appeared to have gotten involved in a physical altercation that resulted in both of their deaths.

Anyone who had contact with either man recently is asked to contact law enforcement, Phillips said.

Both men, who were “previous acquaintances,” had been working construction in the area recently. Phillips said at least one of the men had been staying at an RV camper at Buffalo Ridge for the past week. Deputies visited the RV after someone contacted authorities requesting a welfare check.

Phillips said deputies found the body of one man outside the RV, and the body of the other was found inside the camper. They both had multiple injuries. Investigators say knives were used during the altercation, but no firearms were involved. The exact time of their deaths is unknown, but investigators believe it may have happened the day before they were found.

A large investigation involving several law enforcement agencies ensued. Authorities initially only said they were investigating some sort of incident; Phillips released additional details Friday morning.

It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the altercation. Phillips said that is why they are asking for information from the public which might shed any sort of light on the recent activities of both men. He said any details, no matter how small, may be relevant. Tips can be submitted through Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Phillips said authorities believe there is no danger to the public. Drugs did not appear to be involved, but investigators are still awaiting the results of autopsies. Detectives remained working at the scene Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.