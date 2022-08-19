Avera Medical Minute
Board of Education Standards postponed their meeting

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The next South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting has been postponed, and a new meeting date will be announced soon.

The meeting was previously scheduled for Aug. 22 and is being postponed to review comments that have been submitted, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Education.

The purpose of the meeting is to make sure the Board of Education Standards complies with Noem’s Executive Order. The members would hold a public meeting to consider the adoption and amendment of the proposed rules that prohibit the adoption of content standards that promote inherently divisive concepts and revise language regarding waivers of administrative rules.

In a recent report, the Department of Education said of the thousands of items reviewed, only one course had two standards found to be “potentially problematic” regarding Noem’s EO- and that course was not offered to students at the time.

