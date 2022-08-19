Avera Medical Minute
Couple launches high-tech vending machine company

Austin Klueber and his wife Megan own a vending machine company.
Austin Klueber and his wife Megan own a vending machine company.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines.

The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.

Read more on SiouxFalls.Business.

