Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Elkton Lake Benton and Harding County roll to big wins to start HS Football season

Elks and Ranchers look solid as South Dakota HS Football season kicks off
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON and NEW UNDERWOOD, SD (Dakota News Now) -Our first Football Friday is August 19th. But there were 5 games a day early with Wall, Kadoka, Elkton Lake Benton and Harding County rolling up big wins and Faith edging Dupree 14-13.

At Elkton, Ryan Krog threw a pair of long touchdown passes and ran for a 3rd as the Elks built a 21-0 half-time lead over Colman-Egan and went on to win 55-14. Tanner Stein caught 4 passes for 94 yards and 3 of them for scores. Ryan Krog threw for a trio of scores and ran for 117 yards and another TD for the Elks.

And in New Underwood, the 3rd-ranked Ranchers of Harding County in Class 9-A made their long drive worthwhile with a 64-12 win over the Tigers. They scored 36 in the second quarter and led 58-12 at the half. Kelby Hett threw for 279 yards and 5 TD’s for Harding County and Rylee Veal rushed for 187 yards on 8 carries and 3 scores.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Authorities are asking for your help in an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper

Latest News

Marshall's Trey Lance says the NFL is slowing down in year 2 with 49ers
Marshall’s Trey Lance says the NFL game is slowing down in year two
USD's Williamson says Summit League is getting even better overall in volleyball
USD’s volleyball coach Leanne Williamson says the Summit League is getting better each year
Stampede new head coach leave for Michigan and Herd hired Erik Rud
Stampede lose Rob Rassey to Michigan just weeks after taking job as head coach
Pierre boys and Roosevelt girls gets wins at Howard Wood Field Thursday in HS Soccer
Pierre and Roosevelt split soccer doubleheader at Howard Wood Field