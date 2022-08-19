Elkton Lake Benton and Harding County roll to big wins to start HS Football season

ELKTON and NEW UNDERWOOD, SD (Dakota News Now) -Our first Football Friday is August 19th. But there were 5 games a day early with Wall, Kadoka, Elkton Lake Benton and Harding County rolling up big wins and Faith edging Dupree 14-13.

At Elkton, Ryan Krog threw a pair of long touchdown passes and ran for a 3rd as the Elks built a 21-0 half-time lead over Colman-Egan and went on to win 55-14. Tanner Stein caught 4 passes for 94 yards and 3 of them for scores. Ryan Krog threw for a trio of scores and ran for 117 yards and another TD for the Elks.

And in New Underwood, the 3rd-ranked Ranchers of Harding County in Class 9-A made their long drive worthwhile with a 64-12 win over the Tigers. They scored 36 in the second quarter and led 58-12 at the half. Kelby Hett threw for 279 yards and 5 TD’s for Harding County and Rylee Veal rushed for 187 yards on 8 carries and 3 scores.

