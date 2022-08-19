Elkton Lake Benton and Harding County roll to big wins to start HS Football season
Elks and Ranchers look solid as South Dakota HS Football season kicks off
ELKTON and NEW UNDERWOOD, SD (Dakota News Now) -Our first Football Friday is August 19th. But there were 5 games a day early with Wall, Kadoka, Elkton Lake Benton and Harding County rolling up big wins and Faith edging Dupree 14-13.
At Elkton, Ryan Krog threw a pair of long touchdown passes and ran for a 3rd as the Elks built a 21-0 half-time lead over Colman-Egan and went on to win 55-14. Tanner Stein caught 4 passes for 94 yards and 3 of them for scores. Ryan Krog threw for a trio of scores and ran for 117 yards and another TD for the Elks.
And in New Underwood, the 3rd-ranked Ranchers of Harding County in Class 9-A made their long drive worthwhile with a 64-12 win over the Tigers. They scored 36 in the second quarter and led 58-12 at the half. Kelby Hett threw for 279 yards and 5 TD’s for Harding County and Rylee Veal rushed for 187 yards on 8 carries and 3 scores.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.