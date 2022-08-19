Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land.

When the land was donated for the WH Lyon Fairgrounds in 1938, the western edge of Sioux Falls was near 12th and Grange. The country setting of the fairgrounds was perfect for displaying 4-H exhibits, including gardening, livestock, and agriculture. The neighboring quarry would like the fairgrounds to relocate to the country once again, allowing their corporation room to grow.

“To promote agri-tourism agriculture, much like Winona wanted,” said Clark Meyer, South Dakota/Midwest President.

Meyer, speaking on behalf of Knife River, offered to purchase the WH Lyon fairgrounds for $65 million, saying the goal of original land donor Winowa Axtel Lyons would continue.

“A win for the 4-H’ers, for the fair activity, and for all other activities that can be on a new state-of-the-art facility,” said Meyer.

The idea was for the fair to find a new home. But, Commissioner Gerald Benninga says at this point, it’s not a real offer.

“What we have as an offers frankly is unacceptable. We can’t use it,” said Benninga.

Benninga agrees with the state’s position.

“It would have to be done by a sealed bid, an auction, or we would have to get a value placed on it and then sell it through some real estate transaction,” said Benninga.

The purchase offer is not enough, according to Commissioner Jeff Barth.

“An offer to us of $65 million is insufficient to recreate a fairgrounds anywhere. They’re not even planning on giving it to us all at once,” said Barth.

Most agree there are new buildings and upgrades needed. However, Barth says that’s difficult to do when there’s pressure not to improve the grounds.

“That one building that was discouraged from being built out and the four-h people who were told ‘don’t build it because we’re buying it.’ said Barth.

Since the verbal purchase offer was given, there has been some interaction.

“We’ve been in touch with them, and there’s been conversations but it’ll be a be ongoing process,” said Meyer.

Barth says the conversation at times has been frustrating.

“They’re leaning on my fellow Commissioners,” said Barth.

The Fairgrounds task force continues to review the current status of the fairgrounds while reviewing the best options for the future.

“About 15 community leaders who are involved in a conversation to decide how to best move forward with the fairgrounds,” said Benninga.

Barth believes the priority is the residents enjoying their local fair and not supporting a large corporation.

“An Out of state company with billions of dollars purchased a played-out quarry. And now we’re complaining that they don’t have enough rock. There’s rock all over this county. I don’t think you can fire a rifle in any direction and not get to quartzite,” said Barth.

Numerous smaller companies make Knife River and are without violations, including Ready mix, hardscape, and asphalt companies in Harrisburg, Ellis, Yankton, Luverne, and Worthington, Minnesota, along with Granite and Sioux City, Iowa. In addition, two local Jebro oil collection plants are under the knife river umbrella, the Ellis to Eastern Railway and Rail to Road trans-loading service.

Knife River’s company MDU Resources announced plans to spin off Knife River earlier this month, resulting in two independent, publicly traded companies.

