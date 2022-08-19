Avera Medical Minute
Increased importance for STI screening before returning to college

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drastic increase in the number of sexually transmitted infections has healthcare officials sounding the alarm, encouraging students to take extra precautions.

“Sexually transmitted infections are more common than many realize. 1 in 5 individuals have an S.T.I. and over half of our new cases are in individuals less than 25 years of age,” Emily Boysen said, a certified nurse practitioner at Sanford.

Boysen wants to emphasize the importance of testing.

“People who are sexually active should be screened for STIs routinely, we would recommend that you come in and get screened for STIs before you are sexually active and that all partners involved come in to get screened,” Boysen said.

Boysen believes the increased spread among this age group could be because some people are carrying an STI and don’t even know it.

“The symptoms of STIs are different for everybody but the majority of individuals are asymptomatic or have no symptoms at all and that could be a reason that they’re spreading so quickly in our population,” Boysen said.

Even if you are asymptomatic, it’s still important to find out if you have been infected.

“If STIs are left untreated they may lead to more serious health concerns such as increase your risk for HIV or lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, or neonatal complications during pregnancy,” Boysen said.

