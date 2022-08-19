Avera Medical Minute
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting next week, while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds.

The ban is to go into effect Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued Friday for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.

Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of next week. The clinic has already moved its services from Fargo to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

