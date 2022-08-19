Avera Medical Minute
Marshall’s Trey Lance says the NFL game is slowing down in year two

49ers QB is continuing to get better and feel more comfortable in San Francisco
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, MN. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a nice homecoming of sorts for Marshall native Trey Lance of the 49ers.

He’s actually getting to spend a lot more time in his home state because of the fact that the Niners and Vikes are having 2 days of scrimmages and controlled practices before playing an exhibiiton game on Saturday.

So how does the former Marshall Tiger and NDSU Bison QB feel about how things are progressing in year two in the NFL? ”Yeah things have slowed down a lot mentally and physically. I feel like I’m in a much better spot on both ends and obviously I’m in a different position. Man for me just coming out here every day and trying to get better. It’s one step at a time, especially at these practices. One step at a time, one day at a time and just continue to groove with these guys,” says Lance.

It really is incredible to think that Trey was just playing quarterback for the Marshall Tigers 3 years ago. I’d say we’ll see lots of #5 jerseys of the San Francisco 49ers right in the heart of Vikings territory this fall. Lance looked sharp in their first exhibition win and it sounds like he will be the starter in the regular season.

